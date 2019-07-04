Do you know what’s in the water? It could be high levels of fecal bacteria.
You can check the levels of Enterococcus bacteria at Texas recreational beaches before you hit the water.
Texas Beach Watch monitors bacterial levels in the water along beaches in Aransas, Brazoria, Cameron, Galveston, Harris, Jefferson, Matagorda, Nueces and San Patricio counties. When Enterococcus bacteria levels exceed standards established by the EPA, the Texas General Land Offices works with local governments to alert the public not to swim in those waters.