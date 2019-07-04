Authorities say an unknown male kicked in the front door of a mobile home, held a man and woman at gunpoint, and then shot the man in the arm.

Deputies responded to the home near E. Hardy and Erwin in the Aldine area around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect entered the home, didn’t say anything, and simply started shooting. A homeowner was shot twice in the arm and taken to the hospital in critical condition.