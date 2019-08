- Jax Grill is offering 26-cent burgers to celebrate 26 years in Houston.

On Sunday, August 25, Jax Grill is offering quarter-pound hamburgers and cheeseburgers for 26 cents. The deal begins at 4 p.m. at both of their locations, 6510 S Rice Ave. in Bellaire and 1613 Shepherd Dr.

Only the first 200 customers at each location can score the deal. There is a strict limit of one per customer per order. The offer is for dine-in only.

Jax Grill also has all-day Happy Hour deals on Sunday. Kids can eat free at Jax Grill every Sunday starting at 4 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entree, but the 26-cent burger does not count as that adult entree.