- Hundreds of travelers were left stranded at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after overnight storms.

More than 70 incoming and outgoing flights have been cancelled and dozens more are delayed.

The account for the airport tweeted, "If you are flying today, be aware that #weather impacts from overnight storms may affect your flight. Contact your carrier for the most up-to-date information."

