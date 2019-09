An Humble Middle School student was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle this morning.

Humble ISD says the 13-year-old boy was hit by the vehicle at Will Clayton Parkway and Woodland Hills Drive around 7:24 a.m.

The district says the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was conscious and alert. He is expected to recover.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is on the scene investigating.