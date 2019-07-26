< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. What did we miss? Immigration detention, teen hero and passing of Michael Ramsey Immigration detention, teen hero and passing of Michael Ramsey class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420395621" class="mod-wrapper HPD: Suspect dies in crash on Westheimer while fleeing from officers addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/hpd-suspect-dies-in-crash-on-westheimer-while-fleeing-from-officers" addthis:title="HPD: Suspect dies in crash on Westheimer while fleeing from officers"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420395621.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420395621");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420395621-420395890"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420395621-420395890" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/vlcsnap-2019-07-26-05h40m38s107_1564137812750_7550876_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 26 2019 05:36AM CDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 05:48AM CDT Police say he was driving down Westheimer at a high-rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle near Synott Road, struck a light pole, and rolled over.</p><p>Officers assessed him, but he died at the scene.</p><p>Investigators say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, and they are trying to determine just how fast he was going.</p><p>The man was alone in the vehicle. No injuries to officers have been reported.</p><p>Authorities say the officers involved in the pursuit were in a marked unit.</p><p>The police department says the man had a misdemeanor warrant for assault and is out on bond on several felony cases. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect dies after suffering medical episode following arrest, HPD says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 08:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 08:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston police are investigating after a suspect suffered an apparent medical episode after being arrested.</p><p>HPD says the incident happened in the 1200 block of West 11th.</p><p>Police say the suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/2-teens-shot-in-aldine-area-shootings-may-stem-from-disturbance-between-them-hcso" title="14-year-old dies after being shot by another teen: HCSO" data-articleId="420720034" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/ED%20GON_1564353127806.JPG_7554758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/ED%20GON_1564353127806.JPG_7554758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/ED%20GON_1564353127806.JPG_7554758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/ED%20GON_1564353127806.JPG_7554758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/ED%20GON_1564353127806.JPG_7554758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>14-year-old dies after being shot by another teen: HCSO</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 08:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 14-year-old has died after he was shot in the Aldine area by another teen.</p><p>Deputies say the two teens, ages 14 and 16, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. The 14-year-old boy has died.</p><p>HCSO says the shooting may have stemmed from a disturbance between the two teens. The initial scene may have started in the 200 block of Raymac Street and concluded at 14108 Landfair St. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/look-up-delta-aquariids-meteor-shower-peaks-tonight" title="Look up: Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaks tonight" data-articleId="420723783" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/delta-aquarids-96p-machholz-nasa%20stereo-a_1564345584983.png_7554909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/delta-aquarids-96p-machholz-nasa%20stereo-a_1564345584983.png_7554909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/delta-aquarids-96p-machholz-nasa%20stereo-a_1564345584983.png_7554909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/delta-aquarids-96p-machholz-nasa%20stereo-a_1564345584983.png_7554909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/delta-aquarids-96p-machholz-nasa%20stereo-a_1564345584983.png_7554909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(NASA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Look up: Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaks tonight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 03:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 04:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you look up in the skies tonight, you may get the chance to see some shooting stars.</p><p>The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is active each summer, according to NASA , with most of the activity ranging from July 12 to August 23 this year. If you look up in the skies tonight, you may get the chance to see some shooting stars.

The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is active each summer, according to NASA , with most of the activity ranging from July 12 to August 23 this year. Immigration detention, teen hero and passing of Michael Ramsey url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Harris_County_bail_reform_0_20190728142236"/> </figure> <h3>Bail reform in Harris county - what's your point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/attorney-general-william-barr-resumes-federal-executions-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Federal_executions_0_7554392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Federal_executions_0_20190728142013"/> </figure> <h3>Attorney General William Barr resumes Federal executions- What's your point?</h3> </a> </li> id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/possible-shooting-reported-at-gilroy-garlic-festival" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Possible shooting reported at Gilroy Garlic Festival</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-set-to-replace-puerto-rico-governor-turns-down-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Justice&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/astros-hit-3-homers-beat-cards-6-2-goldschmidt-streak-ends" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/stros_1564354922817_7554765_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/stros_1564354922817_7554765_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/stros_1564354922817_7554765_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/stros_1564354922817_7554765_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/stros_1564354922817_7554765_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Astros hit 3 homers, beat Cards 6-2; Goldschmidt streak ends</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/director-of-national-intelligence-dan-coats-leaving-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x20;Trump&#x20;Director&#x20;of&#x20;National&#x20;Intelligence&#x20;Dan&#x20;Coats" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats leaving job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/2-teens-shot-in-aldine-area-shootings-may-stem-from-disturbance-between-them-hcso" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/ED%20GON_1564353127806.JPG_7554758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/ED%20GON_1564353127806.JPG_7554758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/ED%20GON_1564353127806.JPG_7554758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/ED%20GON_1564353127806.JPG_7554758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 14-year-old dies after being shot by another teen: HCSO 