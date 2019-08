Police say a group of suspects used a stolen truck to crash into a store in an attempt to steal an ATM in southeast Houston.

According to HPD, the driver drove through the window and into the ATM to try to knock it loose. When the suspects were not able to get the ATM out, the driver drove into it a second time, police say.

Authorities say the store clerk saw what was happening and, fearing for his safety, grabbed a gun and started shooting at the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene. It is not believed that anyone was shot.

Police set up a perimeter and are searching for the suspects.