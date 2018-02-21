HPD K9 officer put down after being injured in chase

- A 7-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was put down Wednesday.

K-9 Officer Rony was injured overnight while chasing the driver of a stolen car through a wooded area.

The suspect was captured thanks to Rony, but the K9 had to be carried out of the woods and taken to Vergi Animal Emergency Hospital with a broken leg.

At 2:30 Wednesday morning, Rony had to be put down due to the extensive injuries.

Sad to report K-9 Rony had to be euthanized. He served @houstonpolice for 7 years & had approx. 250 captures. He was simply one of the best. Please keep his handler & extended family in your thoughts. We appreciate the Vet team’s effort & glad he helped capture the suspect today. pic.twitter.com/HIAVx1cnZl — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 21, 2018

Rony made headlines for taking down the man known as the "Dancing Suspect" last November on I-45 at 6-10.

He was part of the Houston Police Department for 7 years and had approximately 250 captures.

Thank you for your service, Rony.

Rest in peace.