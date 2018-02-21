HPD K9 officer put down after being injured in chase

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Feb 21 2018 07:16AM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A 7-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was put down Wednesday.

K-9 Officer Rony was injured overnight while chasing the driver of a stolen car through a wooded area.

The suspect was captured thanks to Rony, but the K9 had to be carried out of the woods and taken to Vergi Animal Emergency Hospital with a broken leg.

At 2:30 Wednesday morning, Rony had to be put down due to the extensive injuries.

 

 

Rony made headlines for taking down the man known as the "Dancing Suspect" last November on I-45 at 6-10.

He was part of the Houston Police Department for 7 years and had approximately 250 captures.

Thank you for your service, Rony.

Rest in peace.

