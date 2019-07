- Houston police say a suspect is now in custody and a woman he was holding against her will is now safe after a SWAT responded to a home in east Houston.

Houston SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were called to the home on Valley Flag near Tidwell before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant on the suspect.

The man was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m.