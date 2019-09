- A prominent Houstonian has been trapped in Freeport, the main city on Grand Bahama, during Hurricane Dorian. You may recognize the singer from many local stages and venues. We caught up with Kristine Mills via Facetime to talk about what it was like to survive a category five storm.

Kristine Mills is usually entertaining audiences with her sultry voice, but her work for a non-profit organization took her to the Bahamas. The timing turned out tough, since Hurricane Dorian was barreling down on the Bahamas. The airports closed there early, and there was soon no way out.

"Never doing this again - I've had Harvey, I've done this one, I'm done. No more," states Kristine.

She was in a concrete apartment building, in the south part of Freeport, during the storm and posted updates, when she could.

"It was very, very scary, because it was sustained category five wind for 12, 18, 20, 24 hours, and you just didn't know what was coming. Being on an island, the storm surge was a huge concern, and the beach is 100 to 200 yards a way. That's fabulous on a beach get-away, not so fabulous when the possibility of storm surge is imminent," exclaims Kristine.

She says their generator went out after only six hours. They have no electricity or water, no sanitation, and that's not expected to be available for at least another two months. Now they're relying on bread, crackers, and peanut butter, until supplies arrive on the island.

Meanwhile, Kristine is helping many others on the island, who have been left homeless from the storm.

"A girlfriend of mine just barely got out. Stories like you heard during Harvey in Houston - the same things apply here. All of a sudden, the storm surge would come in, fill the houses. People would have to get to the top of windows and jump out and jump in the backs of trucks and push the trucks to get out of harms way," says Kristine.

It's been tough, but she's relieved she has been able to stay in contact with family and friends.

"I get emotional. I'm grateful for the city of Houston for caring about me, for caring about people here in the Bahamas! It is an overwhelming feeling and I'm very, very grateful. As much as I give back, I know we're probably want to do a concert to raise money."

We'll stay in touch with Kristine about that fundraiser. For now, she doesn't know when it can happen, because the airport in Freeport is under water and she has no idea how or when she'll get back to Houston. She is urging anyone with a boat to help her and others trapped there. She says they could be evacuated to Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach by boat.

