- The Houston Police Department is searching for a missing man who has dementia.

Police say Harvey Boykin, 68, left a nursing home on Townpark in southwest Houston around 4 p.m. Tuesday and has not returned.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt. Boykin is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.