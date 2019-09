- A Houston police officer walked out of the hospital after being shot last week while chasing a robbery suspect.

The Houston Police Department shared a video of Officer T. Roccaforte walking out of Memorial Hermann yesterday.

"Fellow officers formed a blue wall to congratulate him on his recovery and say thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff who took such good care of him," the Houston Police Department wrote.

HPD Officer T. Roccaforte walked out of @memorialhermann yesterday after being shot last week by a robbery suspect. Fellow officers formed a blue wall to congratulate him on his recovery and say thank you to the

doctors, nurses and staff who took such good care of him. #hounews pic.twitter.com/bsyTA4rP2s — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2019

On September 12, Officer Roccaforte chased a suspect behind a home on Tristan. Another officer heard screaming and found Officer Roccaforte shot behind the house.

Police say the second officer saw the suspect raise a firearm towards them, and, fearing for his safety and the safety of Officer Roccaforte, the second officer shot the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Two other robbery suspects were taken into custody and a fourth suspect remains at-large.

RELATED: Houston police officer shot; 1 of 4 suspects is still on the run