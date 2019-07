- A Houston police Fox helicopter suffered a hard landing near Hobby Airport Thursday evening.

Two people, the pilot and the flight training officer, were on board at the time of the accident.

The incident happened by the HPD hangar at 8400 Larson at about 8:40 p.m.

The helicopter rolled onto its side with its rotor blades severely damaged.

Fortunately, both the pilot and the flight training officer on board were able to walk away from the aircraft without any serious injury.

Both of them are being evaluated at the scene.