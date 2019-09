- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo was driving home when he helped arrest a man who allegedly sped past him going more than 100 mph.

The chief says he was headed home from work when a Dodge Charger flew past him at more than 100 mph. He started to follow the car when a Mercedes passed him and started to race the Charger in and out of traffic, he says.

Chief Acevedo got on his radio and called in a chopper to help him keep track of them.

The driver of the Mercedes eventually pulled over and was taken into custody. Chief Acevedo says the driver admitted he saw the other car driving 100 mph and wanted to see what his car could do.

The driver will be charged with reckless driving.

"We've got a lot of traffic fatalities out here,” Chief Acevedo says. “They watch the Fast and the Furious, they don't realize that's Hollywood, this is real life. We're having way too many people die on our highways and we can’t be pulling up with this kind of reckless behavior.”