- Authorities will be stepping up DWI patrols ahead of the long-holiday weekend, and they want you to plan ahead for a safe Labor Day.

For people in need of a ride, Seerden Law Firm is offering a Free Sober Ride Program beginning at 5 p.m. September 2 until 5 p.m. September 6.

The law firm is offering to reimburse rides from taxis or rideshare services like Uber or Lyft. They will reimburse participants for a one-way ride, up to $35, to a safe location in Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Brazoria, Galveston, Liberty, Waller, Chambers or Austin counties.

The law firm will reimburse the first 50 submissions they receive, and the offer is limited to one ride per household.

View full details and information on how to submit a receipt for reimbursement visit https://seerden-law.com/free-sober-ride-program/.