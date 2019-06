- The Houston Food Bank held a Kids Cafe Summer Feeding Kick-off Celebration to raise awareness about easily assessable meals for kids during the summer.

Approximately 60 percent of children in the Houston-area rely on free or reduced meals during the school year. However, USDA data indicates only 4.84 percent on Texas children are accessing summer meals. According to the Houston Food Bank, in 4 children in Texas may not know where their next meal will come from.

The event on Wednesday was aimed at educating parents about the program as well as locations near them where their children will be able to access freshly prepared meals throughout the summer. Food was served and there were family friendly activities, including an appearance form Houston Astros mascot, Orbit.

