- If you're in the market for a new bed, you can help yourself and deserving child get a better night's sleep.

For every mattress of $999 or more purchased at any Houston-area Ashley HomeStore until August 19, the Ashley's Hope to Dream program will donate a new twin mattress to a Houston-area child in need.

“When you buy a mattress, you give a mattress,” says Brittany Graham, community engagement specialist for Ashley HomeStore. “Hope to Dream is all about encouraging children to dream big with a good night’s sleep.”

If you know a Houston-area child in need, you can complete an online application.

For more information, visit AshleyHomeStore.com/HopetoDream.