The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> href="/web/kriv/home/democratic-presidential-candidate-joe-biden-pitches-educational-plans-to-houston-teachers">Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pitches educational plans to Houston teachers</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/entertainment/american-home-cooks-battle-for-the-white-apron-on-the-10th-season-of-masterchef"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Master_chef_Season_10_0_7325007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="American home cooks battle for the white apron on the 10th season of Masterchef"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/entertainment/american-home-cooks-battle-for-the-white-apron-on-the-10th-season-of-masterchef">American home cooks battle for the white apron on the 10th season of Masterchef</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol%20vido%20photo_1559147658748.jpg_7323309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others shot in Cleveland area; suspect dead"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland">Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others shot in Cleveland area; suspect dead</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/selena-themed-cruise-sets-sail-in-2020-from-los-angeles-to-ensenada"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/selena-themed-cruise-sets-sail-in-2020-from-los-angeles-to-ensenada">Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/democratic-presidential-candidate-joe-biden-pitches-educational-plans-to-houston-teachers">Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pitches educational plans to Houston teachers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/entertainment/american-home-cooks-battle-for-the-white-apron-on-the-10th-season-of-masterchef">American home cooks battle for the white apron on the 10th season of Masterchef</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland">Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others shot in Cleveland area; suspect dead</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/selena-themed-cruise-sets-sail-in-2020-from-los-angeles-to-ensenada">Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/homeless-houston-teen-becomes-high-school-valedictorian">Homeless Houston teen becomes high school valedictorian</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/buckner-family-hope-center-teams-up-with-dynamo-and-dash-for-field-day">Buckner Family Hope Center teams up with Dynamo and Dash for field day</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409608501" data-article-version="1.0">Homeless Houston teen becomes high school valedictorian</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:natalie.hee@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/homeless-houston-teen-becomes-high-school-valedictorian">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 02:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409608501"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:25PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 02:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409608501-409609099" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409608501" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - One Houston high schooler is going from homeless to Harvard. Derrick Ngo will be graduating at the top of his class at Energy Institute High School this weekend as valedictorian.</p><p>“I realized that if I didn't use school and education and the resources that were available to me, then there would be no way that I would get out of the situation I was in,” Ngo said.</p><p>Driven by his determination to change his future, the 18-year-old channeled all of his childhood frustrations into school.</p><p>“My mother was heavily involved in gambling and often, me and my siblings would spend time at the casino with her so we'd be sitting at like the casino garage,” Ngo said.</p><p>Derrick went to 12 different schools growing up. His dad hasn’t been in the picture since he was two and his relationship with his mother has essentially been non-existent as she went in and out of jail multiple times.</p><p>“We often didn't have that much food. We didn't have that much money. We didn't have a stable source of income and that was one of my biggest struggles growing up-- that lack of parental guidance,” Ngo said.</p><p>Derrick started living on his own when he was 15, occasionally receiving rent checks from his mom. But often, it was barely enough to cover the basic essentials and at one point, at 17-years-old, Derrick became homeless.</p><p>“To become the antithesis of my family and of my mother, is one of the biggest inspirations I’ve had growing up,” Ngo said.</p><p>Derrick took the bus to school every day and began focusing all of his energy into creating his success.</p><p>He said the key to his success is discipline and to never lose sight of your end goals.</p><p>“In having a vision, you have something that you're working towards. And although it's not real yet, it's something that is going to be real one day,” Ngo said.</p><p>Derrick also applied to the University of Texas at Austin, Princeton, Columbia and Harvard and was accepted into all four elite universities. Ultimately, Derrick will be attending Harvard in the fall. He’s deciding between majoring in philosophy and economics. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Derion Vence's attorney files motion to withdraw as counsel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Wednesday, Derion Vence's attorney filed a motion to withdraw as counsel. </p><p>Vence is a suspect in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, who has been missing for over three weeks. </p><p>According to court documents, Vence has failed to comply with terms of the employment agreement with his attorney. Payments have not been made. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/democratic-presidential-candidate-joe-biden-pitches-educational-plans-to-houston-teachers" title="Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pitches educational plans to Houston teachers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Joe_Biden_speaks_at_AFT_town_hall_0_7321236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Joe_Biden_speaks_at_AFT_town_hall_0_7321236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Joe_Biden_speaks_at_AFT_town_hall_0_7321236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Joe_Biden_speaks_at_AFT_town_hall_0_7321236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Joe_Biden_speaks_at_AFT_town_hall_0_7321236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Greg Groogan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pitches educational plans to Houston teachers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential frontrunner, came to Texas to make a statement and he delivered to a crowd of Houston teachers being courted by a slew of other candidates.</p><p>"Everybody is going to tell you how they value education. Well, I've got an expression I use - Don't tell me what you value, show me your budget and I will tell you what you value," said Biden</p><p>To that end, the two-term vice president proposed tripling the nation's budget for Title 1 schools - the campuses serving low income kids.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland" title="Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others shot in Cleveland area; suspect dead" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Multiple_people__including_Liberty_Co__d_0_7323124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Multiple_people__including_Liberty_Co__d_0_7323124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Multiple_people__including_Liberty_Co__d_0_7323124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Multiple_people__including_Liberty_Co__d_0_7323124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Multiple_people__including_Liberty_Co__d_0_7323124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Deneige Broom" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others shot in Cleveland area; suspect dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say the suspect wanted in shooting of four people in Liberty County has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.</p><p>Police say Pavol Vido, 65, was found in the woods behind a home where he left his getaway car.</p><p>Vido was named a suspect it the shooting of four people, including a Liberty County deputy, near Cleveland.</p> </div> suspect dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/selena-themed-cruise-sets-sail-in-2020-from-los-angeles-to-ensenada"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Fans wait outside a Selena tribute concert. (Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)" title="selena fans_1559157519269.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/democratic-presidential-candidate-joe-biden-pitches-educational-plans-to-houston-teachers" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/bidenc_1559161083312_7325138_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/bidenc_1559161083312_7325138_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/bidenc_1559161083312_7325138_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/bidenc_1559161083312_7325138_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/bidenc_1559161083312_7325138_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pitches educational plans to Houston teachers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/american-home-cooks-battle-for-the-white-apron-on-the-10th-season-of-masterchef" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Master_chef_Season_10_0_7325007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Master_chef_Season_10_0_7325007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Master_chef_Season_10_0_7325007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Master_chef_Season_10_0_7325007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Master_chef_Season_10_0_7325007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American home cooks battle for the white apron on the 10th season of Masterchef</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol%20vido%20photo_1559147658748.jpg_7323309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol%20vido%20photo_1559147658748.jpg_7323309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol%20vido%20photo_1559147658748.jpg_7323309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol%20vido%20photo_1559147658748.jpg_7323309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol%20vido%20photo_1559147658748.jpg_7323309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pavol&#x20;Vido&#x20;&#x28;Texas&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Public&#x20;Safety&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others shot in Cleveland area; suspect dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/selena-themed-cruise-sets-sail-in-2020-from-los-angeles-to-ensenada" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Fans&#x20;wait&#x20;outside&#x20;a&#x20;Selena&#x20;tribute&#x20;concert&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jana&#x20;Birchum&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/homeless-houston-teen-becomes-high-school-valedictorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/homeless%20natalie_1559157795236.JPG_7324637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> 