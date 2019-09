- Several school districts closed on Thursday as Imelda's downpours inundated the greater Houston area. Houston ISD was not one of them.

Many parents are asking why, especially after a viral video shows young students at a flooded elementary school.

A Durham Elementary School teacher is credited with making a bridge of benches so the students could get to the cafeteria for lunch.

The videos were taken by a fellow teacher and a male student's mom, who both chose to remain anonymous.

The teacher told Storyful that after the rain started pouring down at around 11 a.m. there were inches of water in the walkway.

She and other teachers knew the children would be cold in wet clothes, entering air-conditioned buildings, so one teacher decided to use benches as a walkway.

"He started grabbing the benches, and he made a long bridge for the kids," she said.

The teacher said the video was taken to share the circumstances that the students and faculty face every time it rains.

It showed teachers jumping into action and doing what was necessary to make sure those students felt safe and secure.

"The students are the priority and nothing else mattered in that moment," she said.

The anonymous teacher added that the video was also taken so that HISD could take action.

"Each year schools are placed on a list to get a bond for a new school building, but this school, which is 50 years old, continues to get overlooked," she told Storyful. "When will these students become a priority for HISD like they are for the staff and community who pour into these children each and every day?"