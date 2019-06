- Firefighters were responding to a medical call when the patient pulled out a gun and fired two shots, the Houston Fire Department says.

Officials say the crew had to wrestle the gun away from the patient. No injuries were reported.

The Houston Police Department is investigating.

"Thankfully our firefighters were not injured. This is another example of the unpredictable nature of our business and the dangers firefighters can face. Im proud of their dedication to the wellness of our community and thank God they are safe." Chief Sam Pena @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) June 19, 2019

