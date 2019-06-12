< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Help identify suspect in shooting of 1-year-old child in Houston Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS
Suspect vehicle (Crime Stoppers) By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 01:36PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 02:13PM CDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412275584" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Police say an unidentified man who shot a 1-year-old child in Houston last month was wearing a security guard uniform at the time.</p> <p>Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the May 1 shooting.</p> <p>The baby was shot on South Braeswood Boulevard while in the father’s car.</p> <p>According to police, after the father accidentally struck the rear of the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect got out of his car, walked up to the father’s vehicle, and began to yell at the father while acting aggressively. Police say the father, who is hearing impaired, could not understand the man and told the man that there were two children in the vehicle.</p> <p>Investigators say the father, fearing for the safety of everyone in the vehicle, drove away, and the suspect fired multiple shots at his car. The child was struck once in the chest. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and did survive.</p> <p>The suspect in the shooting is described as a black male, 5'10" to 6’01”, 170 to 200 pounds, with short black hair, and was wearing a black security guard uniform and a holstered firearm. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a blue Buick Lucerne or Buick Regal.</p> <p>Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SUV crashes into restaurant in southeast Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least one person has died after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in southeast Houston.</p><p>Police are on the scene of the crash near MLK Boulvard and Griggs Road.</p><p>The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/city-council-votes-to-reverse-220-firefighter-layoffs" title="City council votes to reverse 220 firefighter layoffs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>City council votes to reverse 220 firefighter layoffs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston City Council officially voted on Wednesday to reverse 220 firefighter layoffs and demotions after a judge ruled Proposition B unconstitutional last month.</p><p>Proposition B is the voter approved measure that grants Houston firefighters the same pay as police of corresponding rank and seniority.</p><p>The implementation of it has been controversial, leading to debate between Mayor Sylvester Turner, the City Council and the Firefighters Union.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/protesters-request-to-fly-baby-trump-blimp-on-national-mall-on-july-4th" title="Protesters request to fly ‘Baby Trump Blimp' on National Mall on July 4th" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 6-meter high effigy of Donald Trump, dubbed the &#39;Trump Baby&#39;, is raised in Parliament Square in protest of the U.S. President&#39;s visit to the United Kingdom on July 13, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Protesters request to fly ‘Baby Trump Blimp' on National Mall on July 4th</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:37AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A group of protesters has requested to fly the famous “Baby Trump Blimp” on the National Mall on the Fourth of July.</p><p>FOX 5 has acquired the request submitted to the National Park Service seeking permission to fly the balloon on July 4th.</p><p>RELATED: Questions abound after President Trump announces July 4th celebration at Lincoln Memorial</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> 