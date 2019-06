- Police say an unidentified man who shot a 1-year-old child in Houston last month was wearing a security guard uniform at the time.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the May 1 shooting.

The baby was shot on South Braeswood Boulevard while in the father’s car.

According to police, after the father accidentally struck the rear of the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect got out of his car, walked up to the father’s vehicle, and began to yell at the father while acting aggressively. Police say the father, who is hearing impaired, could not understand the man and told the man that there were two children in the vehicle.

Investigators say the father, fearing for the safety of everyone in the vehicle, drove away, and the suspect fired multiple shots at his car. The child was struck once in the chest. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and did survive.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a black male, 5'10" to 6’01”, 170 to 200 pounds, with short black hair, and was wearing a black security guard uniform and a holstered firearm. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a blue Buick Lucerne or Buick Regal.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.