Harris County deputies say the driver of a Mustang got out of the car and fled on foot after hitting three people riding motorcycles.

The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on Spring-Cypress near Ella Blvd.

According to deputies, a group of motorcycles and the Mustang were traveling at a high rate of speed down Spring-Cypress. A traffic light turned red and the motorcycles slowed down to stop, but the Mustang did not slow down enough and hit three motorcyclists, investigators say.

The motorcyclists were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Deputies say the driver of the Mustang fled the scene without rendering aid.