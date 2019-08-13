HCSO: Suspect cut accomplice's neck with machete during trailer theft

- Harris County deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly cut their accomplice’s neck with a machete during a trailer theft, and then fled the scene on foot in the Crosby area, the sheriff's office says.

According to deputies, two people stole a small trailer, a witness followed them, and there was some sort of crash near FM 1942 and Highway 90. Deputies say one suspect then pulled out a machete and cut the accomplice's neck.

That man is said to be in serious condition. Life Flight was requested to the scene.

Deputies say other suspect fled the scene.