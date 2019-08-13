HCSO: Suspect cut accomplice's neck with machete during trailer theft
CROSBY, Texas (FOX 26) - Harris County deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly cut their accomplice’s neck with a machete during a trailer theft, and then fled the scene on foot in the Crosby area, the sheriff's office says.
According to deputies, two people stole a small trailer, a witness followed them, and there was some sort of crash near FM 1942 and Highway 90. Deputies say one suspect then pulled out a machete and cut the accomplice's neck.
That man is said to be in serious condition. Life Flight was requested to the scene.
Deputies say other suspect fled the scene.
#UPDATE: Deputies still looking for suspect with machete. Now they say the suspect is a man. https://t.co/9lqwTr6o3y— Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) August 14, 2019