The sheriff’s office says a suspect who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a deputy has been taken into custody following a two-hour search through a neighborhood in northwest Harris County.

The deputy was dispatched to a home on Vickston Lane just before 8:30 a.m. Friday for a domestic disturbance call. Authorities say the deputy knocked on the door, was allowed in, and the suspect began shooting through a bedroom door. The sheriff’s office says the deputy returned fire and it is believed that the suspect was hit by the deputy's gunfire. The suspect then fled the scene.

Deputies began searching the neighborhood for the suspect, and residents were warned that the man may be armed and that they should stay indoors.

Officials say a shotgun was recovered from the front yard of a home a few blocks away.

The suspect was located by a K-9 unit around 11 a.m., and authorities say the suspect is believed to have been hiding in a backyard.

The suspect was shot in the stomach area and is being treated.