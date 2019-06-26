< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Harris County Animal Shelter urges adoptions, fostering amid overcrowding Harris County Animal Shelter urges adoptions, fostering amid overcrowding By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 01:43PM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 01:49PM CDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414863625" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - If you're in search of a furry friend, the Harris County Animal Shelter is urging members of the community to consider adoption first.</p><p>The Animal Shelter is currently housing more than 500 animals in a shelter fit for only 200. They are asking for the community's support in order to sustain their 90 percent lifesaving rate.</p><p>There are multiple ways to help starting with open adoptions on weekdays from 1 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekends.</p><p>If permanent adoption isn't for you, another way to help is by fostering. You can help free up kennel space by temporarily opening your home to an animal for two to three weeks. The shelter will cover all medical care and supplies needed for the animal.</p><p>Lastly, if you are planning to surrender an animal, they're asking you to consider letting the shelter vaccinate it and then hold it in your home for three to five days.</p><p>The shelter is currently home to more than 350 dogs and nearly 400 cats of all ages looking for a loving home to join. Help the community by adopting a four-legged family member at Harris County Public Health located at 2223 West Loop South, Houston, Texas.</p><p>You can view adoptable pets at the shelter <a href="http://petharbor.com/search.asp?searchtype=ALL&rows=25&imght=120&imgres=thumb&view=sysadm.v_animal_short&fontface=ARIAL&bgcolor=FFFFFF&zip=77076&miles=10&text=330099&col_bg=e6e8fa&col_hdr_bg=99CCFF&col_hdr_fg=330099&col_fg=330099&link=330099&alink=330099&vlink=330099&SBG=99CCFF&SHELTERLIST=%27HRRS%27">by clicking here.</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/June_26_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7446803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/June_26_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7446803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/June_26_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7446803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/June_26_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7446803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/June_26_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7446803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Watch for scattered storms this afternoon with a couple of heavy ones possible. Otherwise, very humid with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday, Friday and Saturday each bring a chance for showers or isolated storms with warmer highs in the low 90s. More moisture looks like it’s on the way for early next week bringing more rain.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App " Follow Me " option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/getting-to-know-your-houston-mayoral-candidates" title="Getting to know your Houston mayoral candidates" data-articleId="413931504" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Getting_to_know_some_of_our_Houston_mayo_0_7428952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Getting_to_know_some_of_our_Houston_mayo_0_7428952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Getting_to_know_some_of_our_Houston_mayo_0_7428952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Getting_to_know_some_of_our_Houston_mayo_0_7428952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Getting_to_know_some_of_our_Houston_mayo_0_7428952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Getting to know your Houston mayoral candidates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You know the major players running for mayor in November, the ones with the big donors and deep pockets.</p><p>Incumbent Sylvester Turner, challengers Tony Buzbee, Bill King, and Dwight Boykins, but they aren't the only ones in the race. There are some candidates you might not be as familiar with.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-investigate-home-invasion-in-southwest-houston" title="Police investigate home invasion in southwest Houston" data-articleId="414845463" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/HFD%20s%20cene_1561568750784.jpg_7446420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/HFD%20s%20cene_1561568750784.jpg_7446420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/HFD%20s%20cene_1561568750784.jpg_7446420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/HFD%20s%20cene_1561568750784.jpg_7446420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/HFD%20s%20cene_1561568750784.jpg_7446420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigate home invasion in southwest Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:55AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are responding to a report of a home invasion in southwest Houston.</p><p>According to officers, four people broke into a home on Briar Gate, shots were fired and suspects fled.</p><p>Police say a person, possibly wounded, may have been dropped off at a nearby fire station. The Houston Police Department confirms one male was taken to the hospital. Officials did not say if the person taken to the hospital was a victim or suspect.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/65315623_2401578443228450_986020170700947456_n_1561547949695_7445505_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="65315623_2401578443228450_986020170700947456_n_1561547949695.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/getting-to-know-your-houston-mayoral-candidates"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Getting_to_know_some_of_our_Houston_mayo_0_7428952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Getting_to_know_some_of_our_Houston_mayo_0_20190621034521"/> </figure> <h3>Getting to know your Houston mayoral candidates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/beth-chapman-star-of-dog-the-bounty-hunter-dies-at-51"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)" title="169981581_1561565055926-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-in-custody-after-deadly-shooting-at-southwest-houston-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/Suspect_in_custody_after_deadly_shooting_0_7445811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Suspect_in_custody_after_deadly_shooting_0_20190626130745"/> </figure> <h3>Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at southwest Houston home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 