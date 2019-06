- If you're in search of a furry friend, the Harris County Animal Shelter is urging members of the community to consider adoption first.

The Animal Shelter is currently housing more than 500 animals in a shelter fit for only 200. They are asking for the community's support in order to sustain their 90 percent lifesaving rate.

There are multiple ways to help starting with open adoptions on weekdays from 1 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekends.

If permanent adoption isn't for you, another way to help is by fostering. You can help free up kennel space by temporarily opening your home to an animal for two to three weeks. The shelter will cover all medical care and supplies needed for the animal.

Lastly, if you are planning to surrender an animal, they're asking you to consider letting the shelter vaccinate it and then hold it in your home for three to five days.

The shelter is currently home to more than 350 dogs and nearly 400 cats of all ages looking for a loving home to join. Help the community by adopting a four-legged family member at Harris County Public Health located at 2223 West Loop South, Houston, Texas.

You can view adoptable pets at the shelter by clicking here.