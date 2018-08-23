Halftime Report for August 23, 2018

A woman’s non-violent criminal past is keeping her from keeping a steady roof over her head. She's pushing to get a state law changed.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Johnson Space Center today. He promised that NASA will have the money to make several bold missions happen, including returning to the moon and putting an American on Mars.

Heavy rains from Hurricane Lane soak Hawaii's Big Island as the storm approaches the state. President Donald J. Trump issued a disaster declaration for Hawaii as residents prepared to deal with Hurricane Lane.