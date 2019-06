- Bad news if you're heading to Gulf Coast beaches for a summer beach day -- there are high levels of fecal bacteria.

Texas Beach Watch is reporting moderate levels of fecal bacteria along Follets Island, with two high level alerts at Surfside Beach.

Galveston Island has low-level alerts of fecal bacteria.

Texas Beach Watch reports only on the enterococcus (fecal) bacteria. It does not test for the vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which is naturally occurring in coastal temperate waters.

