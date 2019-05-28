Free admission for military, first responders at Schlitterbahn until June 2

- Schlitterbahn is honoring military members and first responders during “American Heroes Week” with free admission.

From May 27 through June 2, active duty and retired military, police, firefighters and EMTs can receive free admission at Schlitterbahn Waterparks.

First responders and military members need to show their military ID or proof of employment at the park entrance to receive a complimentary wristband valid for admission on that day.

In addition to the free admission, tickets for spouses and dependent children are available for 40 percent off of the gate price. The discounted tickets can be purchased by the eligible military member on the day of the visit.

Military members eligible for the offer include active duty, veterans, reservists, and Department of Defense.

For full details, click here.