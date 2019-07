HOUSTON (FOX 26) — Police are searching for six males who fired pistols and rifles into a group of teens at a southeast Houston apartment complex courtyard, leaving four of them wounded.

The males fired the weapons toward the group and multiple units at the Royal Palms Apartments complex near the intersection of Griggs Road and Mykawa Road at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Two 16-year-old girls who suffered graze wounds were treated for injuries at the apartment complex and released. Another 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male suffered serious wounds and were taken to hospitals.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Police will review surveillance video from the complex to assist in the search for the shooting suspects.