- A tanker truck carrying 43,000 lbs. of formaldehyde has overturned in La Porte.

Sgt. Bennie Boles tells FOX 26 that the truck overturned Friday morning on Fairmont Pkwy.

The road is closed to traffic as authorities work to off-load the formaldehyde and right the truck.

Luckily, there is no leak, therefore a shelter-in-place is unecessary.

There is no danger to the public.

Formaldehyde is a colorless, flammable, strong-smelling chemical that is used in building materials and to produce many household products.