- Firefighters and police are on the scene of a fire at a church in Texas City.

The fire was reported at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Aerials from the scene show significant damage.

The Texas City Police Department is directing traffic around the scene.

According to the church’s website, GBZMBC is more than 128 years old and is the oldest African American Baptist Church on the Mainland.

