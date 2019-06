A woman was shot when she drove her vehicle toward Fort Bend County deputies at the end of a pursuit, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies initially responded to a call about a woman who had been hit in the head with a hammer around 10:20 p.m. in Booth. A short time later, deputies spotted a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies say when they tried to stop the woman driving the car, a chase ensued, reaching speeds up around 100 mph at some points.

The chase ultimately ended at West Belfort and Waterview Estates Trail. Deputies say she rammed into a deputy SUV then drove in reverse toward deputies who were out of their car.

A deputies fired at vehicle, and the woman was shot in the chest, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated and has been released. The woman who was hit in the head with the hammer has also been released from the hospital.

The woman who led deputies on the chase is expected to be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and fleeing the scene, as well as aggravated assault for the hammer attack.