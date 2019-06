- Police are searching for three suspect who forced their way into a home in northwest Houston and shot a man several times after holding him and his two young children at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the home invasion near Darling Street and Detering Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police say three masked males kicked in the back door, held a man and his 7-year-old and 10-year-old kids at gunpoint, and then shot the father.

The father was shot three times and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The two children are with family.

The suspects fled in a black pickup truck. Residents who live in the area are asked to check their surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers.