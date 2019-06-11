< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 06:15AM CDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 06:17AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Police are searching for three suspect who forced their way into a home in northwest Houston and shot a man several times after holding him and his two young children at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the home invasion near Darling Street and Detering Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police say three masked males kicked in the back door, held a man and his 7-year-old and 10-year-old kids at gunpoint, and then shot the father.

The father was shot three times and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The two children are with family.

The suspects fled in a black pickup truck. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect wanted in deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:28AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed a person at a homeless encampment in Houston.</p><p>According to Crime Stoppers, Tony Stanton, 26, was visiting a homeless encampment on Commerce Street when, for unknown reasons, he approached the victim from behind and shot the victim in the back of the neck. The victim died at the scene.</p><p>Authorities say the suspect has not been seen since the shooting on October 30, 2018.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/June_11_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7381957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/June_11_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7381957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/June_11_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7381957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/June_11_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7381957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/June_11_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7381957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:52AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Partly cloudy and slightly less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and a few storms are possible well south of Houston.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/driver-taken-to-hospital-after-crash-with-18-wheeler" title="Driver taken to hospital after crash with 18-wheeler" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_taken_to_hospital_after_car_colli_0_7381962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_taken_to_hospital_after_car_colli_0_7381962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_taken_to_hospital_after_car_colli_0_7381962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_taken_to_hospital_after_car_colli_0_7381962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_taken_to_hospital_after_car_colli_0_7381962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver taken to hospital after crash with 18-wheeler</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:24AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A driver is in critical condition after her car collided with an 18-wheeler.</p><p>According to police, an officer clocked a female driver going 90-95 mph on 288 and tried to catch up to her, but the driver exited on Orem and the officer lost her.</p><p>A wreck was then called in on Orem at Almeda Road. Police say it was the same car. 