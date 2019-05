- Police say a 41-year-old father of four was shot to death in the driveway of his home in northeast Houston while he listened to music in his car.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Boggess Road and Kelburn Drive around 12:20 a.m

Family says a neighbor heard the shots, went over to the house, and tried to administer CPR. Police arrived soon after. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim is identified as 41-year-old Dante Green.

Green’s car was gone when the neighbor arrived. Police believe it was taken by the shooter.

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the shooting.