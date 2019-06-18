< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family stresses importance of water safety after drowning of 2-year-old boy Family stresses importance of water safety after drowning of 2-year-old boy 18 2019 10:36AM By Darlene Janik Faires, FOX 26 News
Posted Jun 18 2019 10:38AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 18 2019 10:36AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 11:05AM CDT His grandparents thought he was quietly watching a movie, but somehow he made his way outside. He was found in the backyard pool.</p> <p>Two years later, the family commemorated Casey and his love of outdoors with the transplanting of an oak tree he had discovered when it was just a seedling.</p> <p>His grandmother is now determined to inform as many people as possible about water safety for children. She encourages parents to get lessons for even the youngest children to teach them water survival and how to get themselves out. Even if your pool is secure, that may not be the case at another friend or family member’s home. </p> <p>She stresses that water wings and puddle jumpers give children a false sense of security. If they fall into water, they have never learned to use their arms to reach the side.</p> <p>The family wants to share with the public to prevent others from experiencing their grief. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/June_18_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7414079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/June_18_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7414079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/June_18_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7414079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/June_18_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7414079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/June_18_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7414079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span By Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 12:37PM CDT
On Tuesday, there is a chance for a few storms with highs in the low 90s. The rest of the week looks hit and humid with muggy mid 90s each day.
With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/andre-jackson-indicted-in-murder-of-josue-flores" title="Andre Jackson indicted in murder of Josue Flores" data-articleId="413332237" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 18 2019 11:45AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 12:07PM CDT
A grand jury has indicted Andre Jackson in the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.
District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday.
"Newly-tested scientific evidence" became available to present to the grand jury, which led to the indictment, said Ogg. By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 18 2019 07:24AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 08:07AM CDT
A shelter in place has been lifted for Timber Forest and Parks at Atascocita after a chlorine leak was repaired.
Police, fire and Hazmat responded to the leak on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Taco Bell)" title="locos taco_1559590081472.png-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-stresses-importance-of-water-safety-after-drowning-of-2-year-old-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_stresses_drowning_prevention_afte_0_7413720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Family_stresses_drowning_prevention_afte_0_20190618153616"/> </figure> <h3>Family stresses importance of water safety after drowning of 2-year-old boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/celebrate-international-picnic-day-with-an-upscale-feast-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Picnic_Day_0_7413636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Celebrate_International_Picnic_Day_0_20190618143235"/> </figure> <h3>Celebrate International Picnic Day with an upscale feast!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0977"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/andre-jackson-indicted-in-murder-of-josue-flores" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Andre Jackson indicted in murder of Josue Flores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/you-re-clicking-it/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everyone&#x20;gets&#x20;a&#x20;free&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x20;from&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;all&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;locations&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-stresses-importance-of-water-safety-after-drowning-of-2-year-old-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_stresses_drowning_prevention_afte_0_7413720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_stresses_drowning_prevention_afte_0_7413720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_stresses_drowning_prevention_afte_0_7413720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_stresses_drowning_prevention_afte_0_7413720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Family_stresses_drowning_prevention_afte_0_7413720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family stresses importance of water safety after drowning of 2-year-old boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/celebrate-international-picnic-day-with-an-upscale-feast-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Picnic_Day_0_7413636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Picnic_Day_0_7413636_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Picnic_Day_0_7413636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Picnic_Day_0_7413636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Picnic_Day_0_7413636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Celebrate International Picnic Day with an upscale feast!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/5-ways-to-steam-up-summer-sex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/vlcsnap-2019-06-18-08h29m00s38_1560864553400_7413189_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/vlcsnap-2019-06-18-08h29m00s38_1560864553400_7413189_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/vlcsnap-2019-06-18-08h29m00s38_1560864553400_7413189_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/vlcsnap-2019-06-18-08h29m00s38_1560864553400_7413189_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/vlcsnap-2019-06-18-08h29m00s38_1560864553400_7413189_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5 ways to steam up summer sex</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 