A family who just moved to the Houston area a little over a month ago says someone stole their truck, trailer, and a skid steer loader.

Not only does Andrew Watkins use the equipment to support his wife and five kids, he needs the truck to transport his daughter's wheelchair. She's 17 years old and has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

He parked the truck on Dixie Farm Road near Highway 3 on May 6. An hour later, it was gone.

He called police and gathered surveillance videos from nearby businesses, but says it still hasn't found it.

"If I need a truck to move the wheelchair, I have to borrow a friend’s truck and work around their schedule, which it pretty difficult,” Watkins says.

He’s asking anyone who has seen the truck to call the Houston Police Department.