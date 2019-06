- A driver is in critical condition after her car collided with an 18-wheeler.

According to police, an officer clocked a female driver going 90-95 mph on 288 and tried to catch up to her, but the driver exited on Orem and the officer lost her.

A wreck was then called in on Orem at Almeda Road. Police say it was the same car. The car was pinned underneath the 18-wheeler.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.