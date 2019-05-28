< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Driver reportedly shot while stopped at red light in west Houston By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 28 2019 05:39AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 05:41AM CDT He was struck twice.</p> <p>Police say the driver reported that he and his girlfriend were stopped at the light on W. Sam Houston Parkway and the Southwest Freeway around 2:30 a.m. when another man walked up out of the dark and shot into the vehicle.</p> <p>The driver was shot twice in his side. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Houston-area man bitten by West Nile-infected mosquito
By Jose Grinan, FOX 26 News
Posted May 28 2019 08:06AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 08:20AM CDT
Blake's normal life took a major turn for the worse because of a tiny insect.

"We joke in my family now about the new normal for Blake," he says.

That new normal follows the recovery from a bite from a West Nile carrying mosquito last August. <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jose Grinan, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blake's normal life took a major turn for the worse because of a tiny insect.</p><p>“We joke in my family now about the new normal for Blake,” he says.</p><p>That new normal follows the recovery from a bite from a West Nile carrying mosquito last August. He spent four weeks in the hospital and the following five months in neurorehabilitation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/no-license-needed-to-fish-in-texas-public-waters-on-june-1" title="No license needed to fish in Texas public waters on June 1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fishing" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. No license needed to fish in Texas public waters on June 1
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 28 2019 07:17AM CDT
Get ready, anglers. Free Fishing Day is this Saturday in Texas.

On June 1, you can fish in any public waterbody in Texas without a fishing license.

Free Fishing Day is held on the first Saturday in June every year. Houston-area weather forecast
By Stephen Morgan, FOX 26 News
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 06:41AM CDT
Our weather isn't changing anytime soon so the conditions we've seen these past couple of days in southeast Texas will continue. In other words, expect muggy evenings to be followed by warm afternoons with few chances for rain.</p><p>On Tuesday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s along the coast and the low 90s further inland. Houston saw a high of 91° on Monday and should expect the same today.</p><p>The only decent shot of rain that we have will arrive on Thursday as a front will try to move through, but not quite make it. 