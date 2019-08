- Deputies are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that crashed through 30 feet of fence in Conroe on Friday morning.

The top post of the fence went through the windshield, narrowly missing the driver's seat.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a call about a major crash on FM 2090 in Conroe just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Deputies arrived and found that a pickup truck had run off the road and hit a wooden fence. The top board of the fence had gone through the middle of the windshield and out the back.

Small traces of blood were found in the truck, but the driver was not in the truck. Deputies were unable to locate the driver after searching the area.