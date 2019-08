- Derion Vence did not appear in court Wednesday morning, but his bond was set at $45,000 for the new charge of Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury in connection to the death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced the new charge on Monday.

He was scheduled to appear in court on the new charge on Wednesday, but his arraignment has been rescheduled for September 16.

Vence is currently the only suspect charged in connection to the death of Maleah. A grand jury indicted Vence in July for a charge of tampering with a corpse. That charge remains in place. His bond is set at $45,000 for that charge.

