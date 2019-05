- A deputy constable was taken to a hospital after being involved in a crash in southwest Houston.

According to the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, a deputy was running radar at Westpark Tollway near Wilcrest when a car hit him. Officials say the deputy was parked in a safety area and was sitting on his motorcycle when he was hit by the car and knocked unconscious.

Authorities say the driver stopped to check on the deputy. According to Pct. 5, the driver was on his phone when he hit the deputy and has been cited for distracted driving.

The deputy constable is said to have been alert and conscious as he was taken to the hospital. Pct. 5 said the deputy’s injuries are not life threatening, but the deputy is in a lot of pain.

The driver of the car was not injured.