Federal charges have been filed against a 26-year-old Katy man in connection to the overdose death of a Rice football player in March 2018, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Stuart Mouchantaf, 26, is charged with conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute a powerful opioid analogue, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

According to the indictment, Mouchantaf allegedly conspired to distribute and possessed with intent to distribute carfentanil which resulted in the death of an otherwise healthy athlete in March 2018. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Mouchantaf allegedly possessed the deadly drug with the intent to distribute it on Rice University's campus the day before the victim's body was found.