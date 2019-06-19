< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputies: Homeowner shot man in his front yard during confrontation

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jun 19 2019 06:54AM CDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413512950" data-article-version="1.0">Deputies: Homeowner shot man in his front yard during confrontation</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413512950" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Deputies: Homeowner shot man in his front yard during confrontation&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/deputies-homeowner-shot-man-in-his-front-yard-during-confrontation" data-title="Deputies: Homeowner shot man in his front yard during confrontation" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/deputies-homeowner-shot-man-in-his-front-yard-during-confrontation" addthis:title="Deputies: Homeowner shot man in his front yard during confrontation"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413512950.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413512950");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413512950-413512862"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413512950-413512862" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> Harris County deputies say a homeowner shot a man in his front yard who charged at him after the homeowner confronted him.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before 5 a.m. Wednesday and found a man had been shot.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information indicates that a homeowner confronted a man who was sleeping in his front yard, a physical altercation ensued, and the homeowner shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital. the homeowner shot the man.</p><p>The man was taken to the hospital.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">VCU investigators are at a residence at 17,700 block of Barker Bluff Lane homeowner states he confronted suspicious male in his front yard. The subject charged the homeowner. He discharged his weapon striking him. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/June_19_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7418753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/June_19_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7418753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/June_19_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7418753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/June_19_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7418753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/June_19_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7418753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:18AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The heat is on. The rest of this week will be sunny, hot and humid with highs each day in the mid 90s and lows near 80. The heat index could reach 105. There may be a stray shower on Friday, then a chance for scattered showers this weekend.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App " Follow Me " option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-hit-by-truck-while-climbing-out-of-his-vehicle-after-rollover-authorities-say" title="Man hit by truck while climbing out of his vehicle after rollover, authorities say" data-articleId="413508155" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man hit by truck while climbing out of his vehicle after rollover, authorities say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a driver who was climbing out of his truck after a rollover crash was fatally struck by another vehicle.</p><p>Just after midnight, a driver was exiting the North Freeway near SH 242 when he apparently hit the barrels on the concrete divider and his truck flipped. As he was climbing out of his truck, another truck struck him, police say.</p><p>The driver of the first truck died at the scene. The driver of the second truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/houston-isd-board-of-trustees-did-not-approve-12b-for-proposed-budget" title="Houston ISD Board of Trustees did not approve $1.2B for proposed budget" data-articleId="413479922" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Houston_ISD_Board_of_Trustees_consider___0_7415225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Houston_ISD_Board_of_Trustees_consider___0_7415225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Houston_ISD_Board_of_Trustees_consider___0_7415225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Houston_ISD_Board_of_Trustees_consider___0_7415225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Houston_ISD_Board_of_Trustees_consider___0_7415225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natalie Hee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston ISD Board of Trustees did not approve $1.2B for proposed budget</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Discussing teacher pay raises dominated the Houston ISD board of trustees meeting Tuesday night. Although the meeting lasted more than three and a half hours, the board did not approve the proposed $2.1 billion dollar budget for the upcoming school year.</p><p>The motion to adopt the budget failed to pass in a 6-3 vote. With House Bill 3 signed into law, many have criticized the district for taking too long to come up with a proposal to implement teacher pay raises.</p><p>Tuesday’s meeting was the first time the board was presented with the compensation package numbers and the break down from the administration.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/you-re-clicking-it/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jeff&#x20;Crilley" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-homeowner-shot-man-in-his-front-yard-during-confrontation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h45m39s150_1560945081819_7418773_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Homeowner shot man in his front yard during confrontation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-hit-by-truck-while-climbing-out-of-his-vehicle-after-rollover-authorities-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/vlcsnap-2019-06-19-06h07m19s200_1560942473460_7418741_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man hit by truck while climbing out of his vehicle after rollover, authorities say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-isd-board-of-trustees-did-not-approve-12b-for-proposed-budget" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/school_1560917062930_7418537_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/school_1560917062930_7418537_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/school_1560917062930_7418537_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/school_1560917062930_7418537_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/school_1560917062930_7418537_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston ISD Board of Trustees did not approve $1.2B for proposed budget</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/boy-stands-up-and-cusses-during-kindergarten-graduation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/cusskid_1560916489128_7418536_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/cusskid_1560916489128_7418536_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/cusskid_1560916489128_7418536_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/cusskid_1560916489128_7418536_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/cusskid_1560916489128_7418536_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" 