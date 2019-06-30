< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro comes to Houston Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro comes to Houston addthis:title="Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro comes to Houston"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415716309.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415716309");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415716309_415620537_191665"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415716309_415620537_191665";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415620537","video":"579822","title":"Democratic%20presidential%20hopeful%20Julian%20Castro%20comes%20to%20Houston","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20at%209%3A00%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F30%2FDemocratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F30%2FDemocratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_Castro_co_579822_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656556864%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D98sb0iqfSxtYq1qP-xDxyKoC5wU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdemocratic-presidential-hopeful-julian-castro-comes-to-houston"}},"createDate":"Jun 30 2019 09:41PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415716309_415620537_191665",video:"579822",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520at%25209%253A00%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_Castro_co_579822_1800.mp4?Expires=1656556864&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=98sb0iqfSxtYq1qP-xDxyKoC5wU",eventLabel:"Democratic%20presidential%20hopeful%20Julian%20Castro%20comes%20to%20Houston-415620537",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdemocratic-presidential-hopeful-julian-castro-comes-to-houston"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 01 2019 01:36PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 30 2019 09:41PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 01:38PM CDT Series hosted by the Harris County Democratic Party.</p> <p>The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and San Antonio mayor was welcomed with a standing ovation by a crowd of more than 700 people at St John's Church. Castro took the stage to Selena music.</p> <p>Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was also in attendance and rallied the crowd in support of the 44-year-old.</p> <p>“This man deserves a big applause for the leadership he's already shown,” Lee said.</p> <p>Castro answered questions about his stance on abortion, justice reform, climate change and immigration. One question specifically referred back to his differing stance to fellow Texan—former Congressman Beto O’Rourke. The two exchanged in a heated face-off during Wednesday’s debate. </p> <p>Castro said his passionate reaction was about O’Rourke’s policy, not his personality and clarified that he has no issues with the fellow Democratic candidate.</p> <p>“We will always maintain a secure border but we don't need to treat people with cruelty. We should treat them with common sense and compassion,” Castro said.</p> <p>Castro received strong, positive feedback from his performance at the debate and said his campaign has since seen tremendous success. Castro said he hopes to continue the momentum in the upcoming months.</p> <p>“We had our first, second and third best days of fundraising in the entire campaign in the three days after the debate. Our fundraising continues to be strong. We have to make sure we capitalize on this,” Castro said. </p> <p>Supporters in the crowd say they were impressed by Castro’s leadership and intelligence demonstrated at the debate. They believe Castro has what it takes to defeat President Trump in 2020.</p> <p>“He seems to be very caring. He seems to have the ability to straighten up a lot of the mistakes,” said Dominga Zepeda. </p> <p>“He seems to have the most integrity and conviction of any of the candidates. And he's from Texas, so it's a big pull absolutely. I think he can win. I think he can go toe to toe,” said Clay Sands. </p> <p>“Julian Castro represents me and my classroom and all the students that have been affected by this divisiveness, the divisiveness that's happened in our communities and with immigrants. I've never felt so scared in my whole life for my own students. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/July_1_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7460891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/July_1_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7460891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/July_1_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7460891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/July_1_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7460891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/July_1_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7460891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist John Dawson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span>, <span class="author">John Dawson, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 02:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Today will bring warm and humid conditions with a few morning drizzles and scattered afternoon storms. A plume if tropical moisture will bring a better chance for rain with a few heavy downpours Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, the 4th of July looks “normal” for Houston with muggy air and a few afternoon storms.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/15-year-old-boy-shot-in-neck-in-north-harris-county" title="15-year-old boy shot in neck in north Harris County" data-articleId="415709386" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old boy shot in neck in north Harris County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 12:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 15-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the neck in north Harris County.</p><p>Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office are investigating the shooting on the North Freeway near E Richey Road.</p><p>LifeFlight took the boy to the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/nasa-s-200m-space-telescope-finds-alien-planet-almost-the-size-of-earth-smallest-discovered" title="NASA's $200M space telescope finds alien planet almost the size of Earth, smallest discovered" data-articleId="415694449" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/NASA%20Goddard%20Space%20Flight%20Center_three%20planets%20discovered%20by%20TESS_070119_1561991792480.jpg_7460211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/NASA%20Goddard%20Space%20Flight%20Center_three%20planets%20discovered%20by%20TESS_070119_1561991792480.jpg_7460211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/NASA%20Goddard%20Space%20Flight%20Center_three%20planets%20discovered%20by%20TESS_070119_1561991792480.jpg_7460211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/NASA%20Goddard%20Space%20Flight%20Center_three%20planets%20discovered%20by%20TESS_070119_1561991792480.jpg_7460211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/NASA%20Goddard%20Space%20Flight%20Center_three%20planets%20discovered%20by%20TESS_070119_1561991792480.jpg_7460211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;NASA&rsquo;s Goddard Space Flight Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA's $200M space telescope finds alien planet almost the size of Earth, smallest discovered</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:39AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NASA said its new Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite space telescope has discovered its smallest exoplanet so far, an alien world that's roughly 80 percent the size of Earth and could help "unlock" secrets of how the Blue Planet became habitable.</p><p>Known as L 98-59b, the new exoplanet is in the star system L 98-59, 35 light years away from our solar system. Two other worlds were also discovered orbiting the L 98-59 star by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS for short, nearly doubling the number of small exoplanets discovered so far.</p><p>“The discovery is a great engineering and scientific accomplishment for TESS,” said Veselin Kostov, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the study's lead author, in a statement. “For atmospheric studies of small planets, you need short orbits around bright stars, but such planets are difficult to detect. MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0
Featured Videos (Photo credit: Tulare County Sheriff's Office)" title="ugc_mothermugshot_070119-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Woman suspected of killing son 10 years after she was convicted of trying to drown him as a baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/healthworks/salmonella-outbreak-in-us-linked-to-whole-fresh-papayas-imported-from-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/PAPAYA%20THUMB_1562004334086.jpg_7460881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Papaya for sale at the Upper Eastside Green Market. Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro comes to Houston Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/66203465_2410249882361306_1618754537999302656_n_1561982218208_7459927_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/66203465_2410249882361306_1618754537999302656_n_1561982218208_7459927_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/66203465_2410249882361306_1618754537999302656_n_1561982218208_7459927_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/66203465_2410249882361306_1618754537999302656_n_1561982218208_7459927_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-suspected-of-killing-son-10-years-after-she-was-convicted-of-trying-to-drown-him-as-a-baby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sherri&#x20;Telnas&#x2c;&#x20;45&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;mugshot&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tulare&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman suspected of killing son 10 years after she was convicted of trying to drown him as a baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/healthworks/salmonella-outbreak-in-us-linked-to-whole-fresh-papayas-imported-from-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/PAPAYA%20THUMB_1562004334086.jpg_7460881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/PAPAYA%20THUMB_1562004334086.jpg_7460881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/PAPAYA%20THUMB_1562004334086.jpg_7460881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/PAPAYA%20THUMB_1562004334086.jpg_7460881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/PAPAYA%20THUMB_1562004334086.jpg_7460881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Papaya&#x20;for&#x20;sale&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Upper&#x20;Eastside&#x20;Green&#x20;Market&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Greenberg&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Salmonella outbreak in U.S. linked to ‘whole, fresh' papayas imported from Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/democratic-presidential-hopeful-julian-castro-comes-to-houston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro comes to Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/15-year-old-boy-shot-in-neck-in-north-harris-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/vlcsnap-2019-07-01-13h01m56s161_1562004130738_7461004_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>15-year-old boy shot in neck in north Harris County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 