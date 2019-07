- Several democratic presidential candidates will be in Houston to talk about education on Friday.

The National Education Association is hosting the Strong Public Schools 2020 Presidential Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Friday.

Candidates expected to attend include former Vice President Joe Biden, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Mayor Bill DeBlasio, Senator Kamala Harris, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Candidates will take the stage one at a time and answer questions from NEA members about public education.

