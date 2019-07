- Wednesday is the third day of the retrial for a man accused of killing his pregnant wife in 1999.

David Temple’s attorneys may already be looking for a mistrial after a local news station aired embargoed video on Monday.

The presiding judge announced there may be a special hearing because of this. The judge has banned all audio recordings from now until the end of the trial from airing.

The defense and prosecution have until Monday to review all video that aired.

RELATED: Retrial underway for David Temple