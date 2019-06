The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is requesting from the Houston Police Department all records related to all confidential informants utilized by officers involved in the Harding Street Shooting by the end of day Monday.

An assistant district attorney sent the department a letter this afternoon requesting they receive all of the requested information by the close of business Monday or else “HPD will be served with grand jury subpoenas on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, for the files possessed by the Houston Police Department related to all confidential informants utilized by HPD Narcotics Squad 15 from January 1, 2014 to the present.”

Read the full letter below.