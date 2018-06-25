Cyclist on Route 28 in Northern Virginia sparks safety debate (VIDEO)

- A bicyclist riding in the middle of a major roadway during rush hour in Northern Virginia has sparked a safety debate on social media.

The user who posted the video to Reddit told FOX 5 it was shot near Dulles International Airport in Chantilly on Route 28 heading southbound just before the exit ramp to Route 50 on June 15.

The video appears to show a bicyclist riding in the fourth lane of the five-lane roadway as vehicles drive around him. The posted speed limit in the area is 55 miles per hour.

“Insane,” one Redditor commented.

FOX 5 checked with authorities in Virginia to see if what the bicyclist did was legal.

Virginia law says bicyclists cannot generally travel on interstate highways or certain controlled-access highways – ones with on and off ramps. The law also requires cyclists on highways to ride as far to the right of the roadway as possible.

However, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said it allows local law enforcement to decide on how to enforce it.

Fairfax County police told FOX 5 it is illegal for a bicyclist to be on any road where the speed limit is above 45 miles per hour.

It is unclear if the cyclist was ticketed in this incident.

“If the law says that this is legal, the law is not nuanced enough,” one Redditor said in a subreddit dedicated to biking in the District.

“Wow, seems like it really should be (illegal), and I'm saying that as a cyclist,” another user said.

But some have pointed out that it appears the two right lanes were leading toward an exit so the bicyclist would have been forced to cross two lanes of traffic to stay on Route 28. So, technically, the lane the cyclist was riding in was about to become the furthest lane to the right.

“The two lanes to the right of him are ‘right turn only’ exits off of the highway,” a Redditor noted. “If he were on the shoulder at that point he would need to cut across two lanes of exiting traffic to continue straight on the road.”

It’s not quite clear in the video whether the cyclist was in compliance of having a red taillight visible. Virginia state law requires that on roads with a posted speed of 35 miles per hour or higher, a bicycle must be equipped with at least one red taillight visible for at least 500 feet. The taillight may be steady or flashing and may be attached to either the bicycle or rider.