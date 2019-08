- A lock out has been lifted at Crenshaw Elementary in Channelview ISD.

The school was placed under lock out as a precaution while deputies searched for a suspect who fled from a vehicle on foot. The district said students and staff were safe and no one was allowed in or out of the school while it was under lock out.

Normal school activities have now resumed and dismissal will proceed as usual.

According to the Harris County Pct. 3 Constable's Office, a suspect evading police in a stolen vehicle bailed on foot near Pecan & Bear Bayou in Channelview. Deputies established a perimeter and were searching the area.