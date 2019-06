- The court date has been reset for the man charged with the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.

Andre Jackson, 30, was set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning, the day after he was arrested again on a murder charge.

As he was led through the courthouse, Jackson turned to reporters and said, "I'm Grace Jones' son, Fox". He said nothing else as he was led out of the hallway.

Jackson was arrested and charged in connection to Josue‘s murder back in 2016, but the charges were later dropped. Houston police maintained that he was still a person of interest.

District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the indictment at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Newly-tested scientific evidence" became available to present to the grand jury, which led to the indictment, said Ogg.

Josue was stabbed multiple times as he walked home from Marshall Middle School in Houston's Near Northside neighborhood on May 17, 2016. He died at the hospital.

