Authorities say a couple was shot to death half a block away from their home early Wednesday morning in north Harris County.

The family has identified them as Ramiro and Rosalba Reyes. Both were 62-years-old and married for 40 years.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Francitas Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the couple were just returning home from the hospital, grieving the loss of a family member that passed, when the shooting occurred. They both died at the scene.

Heartbreaking: family was arriving at home, just yards away from their home, when gunshots erupted. They were returning from the hospital, grieving the loss of a relative that had passed. Other family members

are in from out of town to grieve the other loss, and now this tragedy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 25, 2019

Deputies say another adult relative was also shot and taken to the hospital. He is in surgery. The Reyes family says he is the couple's son-in-law and is in stable condition.

Investigators were on the scene gathering evidence for hours. It is unknown if the couple was the intended target of the gunfire.

No suspects have been arrested. Investigators believe the suspect or suspects were likely in a vehicle, and they had at least one rifle which was fired multiple times.

"This is just troubling because anybody else could have been struck inside their home. This is a rifle in a neighborhood. I mean, that is ridiculous," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to reporters.

Anyone in the area who may have seen or heard something is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Residents are also asked to check their surveillance cameras.